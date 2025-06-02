VPP predicts downfall of ‘rudderless’ UDP by 2028

SHILLONG, June 1: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday called the United Democratic Party (UDP) a ‘rudderless’ and ‘opportunistic’ force that is rapidly losing public trust and on track to become irrelevant by 2028.

“The UDP definitely will be a spent force by 2028 because people have decided to make it like that. They have made up their mind,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh claimed.

He further stated that UDP is a party of contradiction and it has no principles. “They don’t know what they stand for or what they are working for. They are purely opportunists,” he reiterated.

The remarks followed the resignation of UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh – an event that many see as a sign of deeper fissures within the party.

Myrboh said the VPP is least bothered about who leaves and joins which party. “Our strength and weakness lie in our own politics which is rooted in people’s interest,” he said.

Asked if the VPP will welcome Mawthoh into its fold, Myrboh said, “We have to examine case to case, but we have not yet discussed this in the party.”

Rejecting the culture of political poaching, he emphasised the party’s commitment to building leadership from the grassroots.

“We are in the process of grooming and producing leaders. In 2028, you will see many faces who will be the future leaders of the state,” the VPP spokesperson said.

“We really don’t believe in someone leaving one party and joining ours. We would rather search for talents and groom them to provide service to the people of the state,” he added.

Citing the results of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) polls, Myrboh said the election of 17 new MDCs was a clear rejection of political recycling.

“The very fact that people voted and elected all new faces in the KHADC shows they want change. People are tired of turncoats. From the very beginning, we said we are not interested in poaching leaders, rather we want to produce leaders,” he said.

He clarified that the party maintains flexibility when necessary. “But when we made that statement, we did not say a hundred per cent. We said we will examine case to case and accordingly, take decisions,” he said.

Reinforcing VPP’s position on political integrity, Myrboh concluded, “VPP is different as a party and we will not fall in line with other political parties when it comes to defection. We believe people should generally be true to their political party.”

The remarks signal a growing confrontation in the state’s political landscape, as the VPP positions itself as a disciplined alternative in contrast to what it calls the political drift of its regional rival UDP.