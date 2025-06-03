Tuesday, June 3, 2025
SPORTS

After F1, 10-year-old Indian racing prodigy gets backing from AKCEL GP

By: Agencies

Date:

Dubai, June 2: Atiqa Mir, the 10-year-old Indian karting prodigy, on Monday received another shot in the arm in her fast growing racing journey by securing a place in a professional motorsport development programme backed by UAE-based team AKCEL GP.
AKCEL GP is a high-performance motorsport squad competing in FIA F4 and Formula Regional Middle East Championship besides FIA F3.
Atiqa, who is based in Dubai, is also the first Indian to be supported directly by Formula 1, having earned a spot in F1 Academy’s DYD program at the back of promising results on the global karting circuit.
She has competed in some of the world’s most prestigious karting championships, including the Rotax Euro Trophy, Rotax International Trophy, IAME Series (UAE and Europe), WSK Euro Series, WSK Super Master Series, and the Champions of the Future Academy.
Atiqa’s signing coincides with the launch of the AKCEL GP Academy.
“The academy will serve as a cutting-edge training ground for the next generation of racing talent from the UAE and abroad,” it said in a statement.
The academy’s inaugural batch will feature 15 promising young drivers and is committed to “offering a structured and competitive pathway beginning with elite karting championships and advancing through the ranks of single-seater racing.”
Reflecting on this new chapter in her journey, Atiqa said, “Racing is everything to me. It’s where I feel strong, fast, and free. Joining AKCEL GP Academy is a dream come true, and I want to show young girls like me from Dubai and India that we can compete at the highest levels. One day, I hope to race in Formula 1,and I’m ready to work hard to get there.” (PTI)

