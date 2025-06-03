Tuesday, June 3, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Kohli has given a lot, we need to do our best for him, says Patidar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Ahmedabad, June 2: Virat Kohli has given 18 years of his senior cricket career to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their first-time skipper Rajat Patidar understands what it would mean for the team to win the coveted Indian Premier League title for one of country’s bonafide cricket legends.
In all, RCB have played a total of three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 and have ended up on the losing side in each of the summit clashes with Kohli’s individual brilliance not being enough for them to end their title drought.“Of course. I think he has given a lot of years to RCB and the international side also.
We will try to do our best in the game,” Patidar told media here on Monday during his pre-match press conference alongside PBKS’ Shreyas Iyer when asked if the Kohli factor would dominate the build-up.
When asked if focus on one player alone was frustrating given RCB have been one of the most dominant sides in this competition, Patidar replied, “I think it is not frustrating for me..
“We are not looking on the stage that we are in the finals. We will try to play our best cricket. We are not playing here for the stage. I always like to keep things simple,” he added.
The Kohli factor has certainly weighed heavily on RCB drawing strong crowd support even while playing away from home and Patidar said that gives them feeling of being on their home ground.
“Wherever we go, we feel that the crowd is a home ground for us and (given ) the way they are showing support and love from the (last many) years,” he said.(PTI)

Previous article
Gill has maturity to embrace India captaincy challenge: Gibbs
Next article
We probably left a bit of runs on the park: MI coach Jayawardene
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

We probably left a bit of runs on the park: MI coach Jayawardene

Ahmedabad, June 2: Following his side’s loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier two and their consequent...
SPORTS

Gill has maturity to embrace India captaincy challenge: Gibbs

New Delhi, June 2: Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs feels that while leading India comes with immense...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

B’desh drops Bangabandhu’s image from new currency DHAKA, June 2: In a move ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Bangladesh’s central bank...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

ACC postpones Women’s Emerging Asia Cup after request from hosts SL Lahore, June 2: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

We probably left a bit of runs on the park: MI coach Jayawardene

SPORTS 0
Ahmedabad, June 2: Following his side’s loss to Punjab...

Gill has maturity to embrace India captaincy challenge: Gibbs

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 2: Former South Africa batter Herschelle...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
B’desh drops Bangabandhu’s image from new currency DHAKA, June 2:...
Load more

Popular news

We probably left a bit of runs on the park: MI coach Jayawardene

SPORTS 0
Ahmedabad, June 2: Following his side’s loss to Punjab...

Gill has maturity to embrace India captaincy challenge: Gibbs

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 2: Former South Africa batter Herschelle...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
B’desh drops Bangabandhu’s image from new currency DHAKA, June 2:...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge