Kohli has given a lot, we need to do our best for him, says Patidar

Ahmedabad, June 2: Virat Kohli has given 18 years of his senior cricket career to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their first-time skipper Rajat Patidar understands what it would mean for the team to win the coveted Indian Premier League title for one of country’s bonafide cricket legends.

In all, RCB have played a total of three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 and have ended up on the losing side in each of the summit clashes with Kohli’s individual brilliance not being enough for them to end their title drought.“Of course. I think he has given a lot of years to RCB and the international side also.

We will try to do our best in the game,” Patidar told media here on Monday during his pre-match press conference alongside PBKS’ Shreyas Iyer when asked if the Kohli factor would dominate the build-up.

When asked if focus on one player alone was frustrating given RCB have been one of the most dominant sides in this competition, Patidar replied, “I think it is not frustrating for me..

“We are not looking on the stage that we are in the finals. We will try to play our best cricket. We are not playing here for the stage. I always like to keep things simple,” he added.

The Kohli factor has certainly weighed heavily on RCB drawing strong crowd support even while playing away from home and Patidar said that gives them feeling of being on their home ground.

“Wherever we go, we feel that the crowd is a home ground for us and (given ) the way they are showing support and love from the (last many) years,” he said.(PTI)