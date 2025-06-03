Sports Snippets

ACC postpones Women’s Emerging Asia Cup after request from hosts SL

Lahore, June 2: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the postponement of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournament earlier scheduled to begin from June 6 due to adverse weather conditions and public health concerns in host country Sri Lanka. The decision to postpone the tournament comes after consultations were held on a letter received from Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva who wrote to ACC chief Mohsin Raza Naqvi, seeking postponement of the event. Silva cited adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka and health concerns owing to the spread of chikungunya disease in the region, the ACC said in a statement. Naqvi said the ACC will announce the new dates for the tournament in due course. A reliable source close to the ACC also said that there were serious doubts about whether the men’s Asia Cup T20 tournament would be held in September because of the recent border tension between Pakistan and India. (PTI)

Indian junior women’s team loses to Argentina at Four Nations tourney

Rosario (ARGENTINA), June 2: The Indian junior women’s hockey team ended its campaign at the Four Nations Tournament with a 2-4 defeat to hosts Argentina here. Kanika Siwach (11’, 45’) struck twice for India, continuing her impressive run of form in the competition. The game began at a quick pace, with four goals scored in the first quarter alone. Argentina got off to a flying start as Sol Guignet Gunazu (5’) opened the scoring. Just minutes later, Sol Ollala De Labra (7’) doubled the lead, putting the home side firmly in control. India pulled one back in the 11th minute through Kanika, who showed sharp awareness to reduce the deficit. However, Argentina responded quickly, with Milagros del Valle Alastra restoring the two-goal cushion in the 13th minute. Following a quiet second quarter, Argentina added a fourth through Maxima Duportal in the 37th minute. Kanika netted her second of the game in the 45th minute, giving India a glimmer of hope, but Argentina managed the final quarter and seal the match. (PTI)

Srihari clocks Best Indian Time in 200m freestyle in Singapore meet

New Delhi, June 2: Olympian Srihari Nataraj delivered a sensational performance at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championship, shattering the ‘Best Indian Time’ in the men’s 200m freestyle to clinch the gold medal. The 24-year-old, who represented India at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, clocked 1:48:66s at the Singapore Sports School on Sunday to break the previous record of 1:49.73 set by Sajan Prakash in 2021. Nataraj, whose pet event is the 100m backstroke, had earlier won the silver medal in the 100m freestyle event. In swimming, a timing is considered a national record only when it has been achieved at the National Aquatics Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the best Indian time. (PTI)