Thursday, June 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

All-party panel to continue work despite Opp snub

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: Despite the snub by opposition parties, the all-party committee on railways would continue its work and hold discussions with all stakeholders, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday.
Sangma said there are a lot of concerns over the railway projects in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and it is the responsibility of the political leadership to address them.
He said it was unfortunate that some political parties do not want to be a part of the committee and give their opinion on the railway projects or deliberate on how to move forward.
“If you don’t even give your opinion, where is the democratic process,” he said while questioning the agenda of the VPP, Congress and TMC.
Harping on the need for railways from an economic perspective, Sangma said the concerns about influx were genuine. He suggested a middle path by balancing things and addressing the concerns of the stakeholders.
Asked about the fate of the committee if the opposition parties do not join it, he said while the committee will hold discussions with the stakeholders, the government will move forward on the railway projects only after taking everyone on board.

