Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The joint survey for erection of boundary pillars on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border has achieved 80-90% completion in the six areas covered under the first phase of resolution in 2022, but several locations like Malang Salbari, Ratacherra, and Pilangkata remain excluded due to unresolved complications stemming from the 2012 report submitted by the then Meghalaya government to Assam, which asserted Meghalaya’s claims over the disputed areas.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday admitted that the situation surrounding Malang Salbari was particularly complex, as the village was not included in the 2012 report that was given to the government of Assam.

The two states entered into a landmark agreement in March 2022 to resolve their fifty-year-old border dispute in a phased manner, beginning with six of the twelve locations considered less disputed—Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Ratacherra, and Hahim.

These areas are being surveyed with the aim of erecting physical boundary markers. Sangma said the work in some of these areas could be completed before August 15. However, issues in regions like Pilangkata and Maikhuli remain unresolved.

“The state is working with the local people and talking to local administration to avoid any complications. The deputy commissioners will work out the details, followed by the chairman of the regional committees. The CM-level meet will take place to finalise the boundary pillars in Pilangkata and Maikhuli areas,” he said.

On Malang-Joypur, the chief minister said the state is proceeding cautiously, as there are certain concerns.

The state has got the areas of difference with them, but Malang Salbari village was shown outside the area of difference. The surveys in these contested parts including Malang Salbari, Joypur, and Pilangkata have been held in abeyance for now.

On the emotionally and politically sensitive Block I and Block II sectors, Sangma stated that the state government is aware of the situation and will work carefully to find an acceptable solution.

The government continues to monitor the law and order situation in the border areas, intervening and trying to solve issues while ensuring the livelihood of people, he added.