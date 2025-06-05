Thursday, June 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet nod to Building Byelaws amendment

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Building Byelaws, 2021 to be applicable in the Secretariat Hills and the European Ward areas of Shillong.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said there are two categories—public and semi-public buildings—where it has been decided that the maximum permissible plot coverage, which is normally at 50%, will be increased to 60%.
He said that this is being done to facilitate optimal use of land and to support continued growth of essential infrastructure.
In addition, the Cabinet also approved the Integrated Eco-tourism and Sustainable Agri-based Livelihood Development Project in Meghalaya with a reduced funding of $80 million instead of $145 million from the Asian Development Bank.
This was done after the Union government decided to put a ceiling on different externally-aided projects which can be availed by the states.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Heritage Act, 2012.
Sangma said that this is being done in line with the submission to the UNESCO for the Living Root Bridges to be declared as a World Heritage Site.
The amendment also proposes to exclude the land acquisition for living heritage (like the Living Root Bridges) so as not to affect the existing community land holding system, the chief minister added.

