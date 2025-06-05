Thursday, June 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HNLC extortion case: Malicious intent found in complaint

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The recent allegation levelled by a businessman, accusing one Synshar Khymdeit from Mawhati in Ri-Bhoi of being a fundraiser for the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has been found to be mere slander.
The HNLC had previously denied the youth’s involvement in raising funds for them, stating that his name was being used by the group’s rebels for personal gains.
The latest allegation was revealed through a letter sent to the president of the Shillong Press Club, wherein the complainant had claimed that
After a thorough investigation by the media, it was found that the complainant, identified as A Laskar, was found to have malicious intentions to defame Synshar.
Laskar runs a shop in Khyndai lad and is reportedly married to a Khasi woman.
In his letter, Laskar had admitted to receiving a letter of demand from two HNLC fundraisers, Synshar Khymdeit and Wallamjingsuk Barim, requesting Rs 4.40 lakh as “tax” in 2022.

