Thursday, June 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Now, enjoy delicious meals inside 140-yr-old police station in Sohra

By: Agencies

SOHRA, June 4: A 140-year-old police station in Sohra has undergone a transformation into a trendy cafe, offering delectable and lip-smacking food to visitors at one of the world’s wettest places.
Established in 1885, the Sohra police station’s erstwhile building is the oldest such facility in Meghalaya, and it had been a dreaded detention centre during the British rule.
But now, ‘Sohra 1885’, or as the cafe is known, has become a hotspot for foodies and tourists. It offers a unique blend of history and hospitality, as the eatery allows visitors to have their favourite food in lockups turned into a dining area.
The profit made from the establishment is being donated towards police welfare.
All credit goes to the rank and file of the Meghalaya Police, who supported an idea pitched by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem when he was a DSP in the area. “I always wanted to do something with the heritage police station. There are not many such  buildings left in the state that have so much of history,” he told PTI.
“I pitched this idea when I was a DSP,” he said, adding that he knew all along that this heritage site would attract a lot of visitors.
Soon after, the government started the process of constructing a new police station building to accommodate more personnel, the process of monetising the heritage police station also began.
“Monetisation meant extra income for the force and especially for police welfare activities,” Syiem said, adding that two years ago a formal bidding process for the cafe began to finalise a partner for running the show.
The new partner, a young entrepreneur, proposed designs to match the heritage building and aptly named the cafe ‘Sohra 1885’.
Nafi Nongrum, the business partner, refurbished the entire building using the British-era items from the old police station.
“We have converted the lockups into a dining area. The visitors are enjoying the ambience,” she said.
The SP said the business partner has done a great job in restoring the old building, leaving the walls and floors as they were.
“Even the fireplace has been renovated to its old glory. The floors have been left to their original state as they are still in very good condition,” Syiem said.
According to Nongrum, a 200 kg safe was also refurbished, repainted and polished.
He said the cafe has a seating capacity of 100 people.
Since its official inauguration on May 22, the cafe has become a hit among the locals and visitors alike.
Batskhem Thabah, one of the patrons at the cafe, said, “We really enjoyed our time in the lockup which has been converted into a dining area.” (PTI)

