Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of Indore transporter Raja Raghuvanshi were consigned to flames on Wednesday evening, even as his grieving family renewed calls for a CBI probe into the circumstances surrounding his murder in Sohra.
Raja’s body, flown in from Shillong, arrived at the Indore airport around 5 PM and was taken directly to his residence.
According to reports, the moment his body reached home, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded. His mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, broke down inconsolably, repeatedly crying out, “Why did I let you go? Why didn’t I stop you?” His father too was overwhelmed with grief.
The final rites were conducted at the Regional Park crematorium, in the presence of a large number of relatives and acquaintances.
Raja and his newlywed wife Sonam had travelled to Sohra for their honeymoon when the couple went missing on May 23. After an 10-day search, Raja’s body was recovered on Monday.
His wife, Sonam, is still missing as search operations intensified.
With no trace of Sonam and disturbing details emerging about Raja’s death, the family has urged the central government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
“This is not an ordinary incident. We want a thorough probe that only the CBI can ensure,” said a family member.
The East Khasi Hills police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case while the search for Sonam continues.

Previous article
Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites
Next article
Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high tourist footfall By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: Chief Minister Conrad...
NATIONAL

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and more...
MEGHALAYA

Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The joint survey for erection of boundary pillars on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border...
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet nod to Building Byelaws amendment

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Building Byelaws,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high...

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

NATIONAL 0
BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally...

Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The joint survey for...
Load more

Popular news

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high...

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

NATIONAL 0
BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally...

Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The joint survey for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge