Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of Indore transporter Raja Raghuvanshi were consigned to flames on Wednesday evening, even as his grieving family renewed calls for a CBI probe into the circumstances surrounding his murder in Sohra.

Raja’s body, flown in from Shillong, arrived at the Indore airport around 5 PM and was taken directly to his residence.

According to reports, the moment his body reached home, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded. His mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, broke down inconsolably, repeatedly crying out, “Why did I let you go? Why didn’t I stop you?” His father too was overwhelmed with grief.

The final rites were conducted at the Regional Park crematorium, in the presence of a large number of relatives and acquaintances.

Raja and his newlywed wife Sonam had travelled to Sohra for their honeymoon when the couple went missing on May 23. After an 10-day search, Raja’s body was recovered on Monday.

His wife, Sonam, is still missing as search operations intensified.

With no trace of Sonam and disturbing details emerging about Raja’s death, the family has urged the central government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“This is not an ordinary incident. We want a thorough probe that only the CBI can ensure,” said a family member.

The East Khasi Hills police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case while the search for Sonam continues.