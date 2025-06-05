Shillong Airport expansion work to be completed by March 2027

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The state government has revised the timeline for expansion of the runway and the terminal at the Shillong Airport to March 2027 instead of 2026.

Following the High Court of Meghalaya directive to complete the land acquisition process within three months, the government set up a committee which identified an area of 11.75 acre for the expansion including 4.3 acres of defence land.

The committee conducted negotiations with the landowners to buy the additional land of 6 acres and the total land compensation amount came to Rs 72.17 crore which was approved by the State Cabinet here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the process of obtaining necessary clearances may take around three months after which the Airports Authority of India will take 18 months to complete the expansion of the runway and the terminal building.