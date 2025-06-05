Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport expansion work to be completed by March 2027

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The state government has revised the timeline for expansion of the runway and the terminal at the Shillong Airport to March 2027 instead of 2026.
Following the High Court of Meghalaya directive to complete the land acquisition process within three months, the government set up a committee which identified an area of 11.75 acre for the expansion including 4.3 acres of defence land.
The committee conducted negotiations with the landowners to buy the additional land of 6 acres and the total land compensation amount came to Rs 72.17 crore which was approved by the State Cabinet here on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the process of obtaining necessary clearances may take around three months after which the Airports Authority of India will take 18 months to complete the expansion of the runway and the terminal building.

Previous article
Govt’s iconic projects fail to find bidders
Next article
All-party panel to continue work despite Opp snub
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high tourist footfall By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of Indore transporter Raja Raghuvanshi were consigned to flames on...
NATIONAL

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and more...
MEGHALAYA

Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The joint survey for erection of boundary pillars on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high...

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of...

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

NATIONAL 0
BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally...
Load more

Popular news

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high...

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of...

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

NATIONAL 0
BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge