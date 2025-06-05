Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high tourist footfall

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has admitted that the recent murder of a tourist from Indore has shocked everyone, especially in a tourist-friendly state like Meghalaya. Promising to ensure justice, the chief minister remained non-committal on the demand for a CBI probe into the incident.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Sangma said that Meghalaya is known for being tourist-friendly and no one anticipated an incident of this nature in a state that welcomes lakhs of tourists each year without any major incidents involving visitors.

“We are working overtime to get to the fact of what exactly happened. Nothing is clear about the sequence of events as of now,” he said, expressing concern over the situation.

He stated that the entire community and stakeholders are now involved in tracing the missing female tourist and assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in uncovering what exactly happened to the couple.

When asked about the demand for a CBI probe, he said it is important to uncover the facts and that the truth must come out.

“It is too early to comment on what has happened, as there are too many links, and it is also too early to say how to move forward. But whatever has to be done will be done to see that the people who did this are brought to book,” he said.

“We will ensure that justice is done,” he added, while noting that following the incident, some might attempt to find fault with the place. He, however, stressed that Meghalaya is known as a pro-tourist state and its people are welcoming to visitors.

Meanwhile, in its bid to make tourist spots safer, the state government has decided to install CCTV cameras at locations with high tourist footfall.

Pointing out that around 1,000 CCTV cameras would be required at various tourist sites, Sangma admitted that it is not a simple task, as most of these spots are managed by local communities and societies.

Raincoat recovered from crime scene

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem on Wednesday confirmed that a raincoat has been recovered from the crime scene, but forensic experts are yet to confirm whether it has blood stains or belongs to missing Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The raincoat is 3XL in size and was found in the thick undergrowth of the Weisawdong area, he said. The search operation was disrupted by heavy rain, but will continue in the periphery of the site. The team has over 50 to 60 people, including NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency, SIT team, SOT, and local volunteers.

The team will gather evidence and determine the direction of the matter based on the facts, circumstances, and evidence collected from the crime scene. The post-mortem was completed on Tuesday, but the police are yet to receive it.

Sohra not crime-prone: Titosstarwell Chyne

Sohra MDC Titosstarwell Chyne has criticised the labeling of Sohra as a “crime-prone area”.

The former KHADC chief executive member expressed shock and concern over the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who visited Sohra with his newlywed wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

He stressed that Sohra is not known for such acts of violence and that incidents targeting tourists happen not only in India but around the world.

Chyne argued that the region has welcomed tourists from around the globe for decades without such incidents. He expressed dismay at outsiders accusing Sohra of being unsafe and rife with criminal activity.

He urged people to wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation and challenged those calling Sohra a crime hotspot to back their claims with data.