VPP censures govt plan to phase out deficit system

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The Voice of the People Party on Wednesday severely denounced the Meghalaya government’s recent decision to phase out the deficit system in educational institutes, warning that this move could severely impact the state’s youth.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh accused the state government of a deep-rooted governance crisis, asserting that the current leadership’s inability to effectively run government schools and colleges is at the heart of the problem.

“In Meghalaya, there is a governance crisis which is why government schools and colleges are unable to provide the much-needed services to the people,” Myrboh said.

The government’s proposal to eliminate the deficit system and instead manage funds through the Meghalaya Education Grant, he warned, risks undermining the quality and accessibility of education in the state.

“This will impact the youths of our state to a huge extent,” Myrboh added, highlighting concerns about the future of students who rely on government institutions for affordable and quality education.

The VPP warned that without addressing the underlying governance issues, such policy changes could exacerbate existing educational challenges rather than resolving them.

The deficit system, which has been a traditional mode of funding, involves the state government covering the gap between the actual expenditure of educational institutions and the funds they receive.

The new Meghalaya Education Grant is intended to replace this age-old system, aiming for a more streamlined financial structure in educational institutes.

However, critics argue that the transition has not been clearly communicated or adequately planned, raising fears about potential funding shortfalls and administrative confusion.