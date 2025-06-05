Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VPP censures govt plan to phase out deficit system

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 4: The Voice of the People Party on Wednesday severely denounced the Meghalaya government’s recent decision to phase out the deficit system in educational institutes, warning that this move could severely impact the state’s youth.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh accused the state government of a deep-rooted governance crisis, asserting that the current leadership’s inability to effectively run government schools and colleges is at the heart of the problem.
“In Meghalaya, there is a governance crisis which is why government schools and colleges are unable to provide the much-needed services to the people,” Myrboh said.
The government’s proposal to eliminate the deficit system and instead manage funds through the Meghalaya Education Grant, he warned, risks undermining the quality and accessibility of education in the state.
“This will impact the youths of our state to a huge extent,” Myrboh added, highlighting concerns about the future of students who rely on government institutions for affordable and quality education.
The VPP warned that without addressing the underlying governance issues, such policy changes could exacerbate existing educational challenges rather than resolving them.
The deficit system, which has been a traditional mode of funding, involves the state government covering the gap between the actual expenditure of educational institutions and the funds they receive.
The new Meghalaya Education Grant is intended to replace this age-old system, aiming for a more streamlined financial structure in educational institutes.
However, critics argue that the transition has not been clearly communicated or adequately planned, raising fears about potential funding shortfalls and administrative confusion.

Previous article
Now, enjoy delicious meals inside 140-yr-old police station in Sohra
Next article
HNLC extortion case: Malicious intent found in complaint
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high tourist footfall By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of Indore transporter Raja Raghuvanshi were consigned to flames on...
NATIONAL

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and more...
MEGHALAYA

Boundary pillar survey work faces hurdles in disputed sites

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The joint survey for erection of boundary pillars on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high...

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of...

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

NATIONAL 0
BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally...
Load more

Popular news

Tourist’s murder: Conrad promises justice, steers clear of CBI inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt to install CCTV cameras in places with high...

Raja’s body cremated; family repeats demand for CBI probe

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 4: The mortal remains of...

11 dead as RCB’s grand IPL triumph party turns tragic

NATIONAL 0
BENGALURU, June 4: Celebrations descended into chaos and finally...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge