Deir al-Balah, June 8: Israeli fire has killed at least five people and wounded others as Palestinians head towards two aid distribution points in Gaza run by an Israeli and US-backed group. Israel’s military has fired warning shots at people who approached its forces, leading to frequent shootings near the new hubs where thousands of Palestinians are being directed to collect food. Over the past two weeks, more than 80 people have been killed, according to Gaza hospital officials. At least 108 bodies were brought to hospitals in Gaza over the past 48 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said.

Israel’s military said it struck dozens of militant targets throughout Gaza over the past day. Four of the latest bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. Palestinian witnesses said Israeli forces fired on them at a roundabout around a kilometer from a site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in nearby Rafah. The UN denies there is systematic diversion and says the new system is unable to meet mounting needs, allows Israel to use aid as a weapon, and forces people to relocate to where aid sites are positioned.

The new aid hubs are set up inside Israeli military zones where independent media have no access. Witnesses fear for their safety, as the shooting in southern Gaza occurred at around 6 am, when they were told the site would open. The military announced on Friday that the sites would be open during those hours, and that the area would be a closed military zone the rest of the time.

Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians are almost completely reliant on international aid because nearly all food production capabilities have been destroyed. The new aid hubs are run by GHF, a new group of mainly American contractors. Israel wants it to replace a system coordinated by the United Nations and international aid groups. Hamas militant group accuses Israel and the United States of stealing aid. The UN denies there is systematic diversion and says the new system is unable to meet mounting needs, allows Israel to use aid as a weapon, and forces people to relocate to where aid sites are positioned.

Experts warned earlier this year that Gaza was at critical risk of famine if Israel did not lift its blockade and halt its military campaign. Israeli officials have said the offensive will continue until all hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated or disarmed and sent into exile. Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire, and an Israeli withdrawal wfrom Gaza. Talks mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar have been deadlocked for months. (AP)