Monday, June 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Trump warns Musk against backing Democrats

By: Agencies

WASHINGTON, June 8: US President Donald Trump has warned Tesla CEO Elon Musk of “serious consequences” if he gives funding to Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in support of the GOP’s sweeping budget bill. Trump refused to mention the consequences and said he does not wish to repair his ties with Musk after the two had a public fallout.
Musk and Trump have criticised each other on social media platforms X and Truth Social earlier this week. Trump stated that he has no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon and accused Musk of being disrespectful to the office of the President. Musk targeted Trump in a series of posts shared on X, including a now-deleted post promoting a call for Trump to be impeached and another where he said the US President’s tariff agenda would lead to a recession later this year.
In response to Musk’s criticism, Trump expressed disappointment because Elon knew the inner workings of the bill and had helped him a lot. Musk launched several attacks on Trump on X, including a now-deleted post promoting a call for Trump to be impeached and another where he said the US President’s tariff agenda would lead to a recession later this year. Trump shared several posts on Truth Social, suggesting that Musk knew what was in the bill before it was passed and threatened to terminate Elon Musk’s company’s contracts with the government. On Saturday, Trump said he had not given his suggestion about cancelling federal contracts with Musk any more thought.
Musk gave major financial support to Trump during the elections last year, spending over a quarter of a billion dollars to boost him in swing states. In the first months of the Trump administration, Musk served as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, where he oversaw mass layoffs of federal workers and the closure or partial closure of several agencies. Trump said the feud has made lawmakers see the benefits of the bill, but Elon’s criticism comes at a pivotal moment for Trump’s self-described “big, beautiful bill,” which encompasses sweeping tax reductions and expanded military expenditure. (ANI)

Lawlessness in LA: Trump sends 2,000 National Guards
Russia seeks Ukraine’s reply for fallen fighter swap
