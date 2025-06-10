Actor reacts to request to rethink decision of quitting Hera Pheri 3

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3 has left his fans shocked and disappointed, and they want him to rethink on his decision.

Many of his fans have taken to the social media handle and requested him to join the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Taking to X, one of the fan wrote, ‘Sir please think Once again to join Hera Pheri movie You are the hero of this movie”, however, Rawal immediately corrected him and responded, ‘NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri

Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise shocked the film industry and fans.After reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure,

Rawal shared an update on May 25, saying that his lawyer has sent an ‘appropriate response’ regarding his rightful ‘termination and exit’ from the film to the makers. Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, ‘My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.’ While speculation initially suggested creative differences as the reason behind his decision, Paresh Rawal addressed these rumours in a public statement.

Taking to this X handle, the Hera Pheri actor wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences,’ adding, ‘I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film’s director.’ Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Priyadarshan, that originally starred Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. (IANS)