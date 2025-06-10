Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Parineeti, Raghav Chadha’s date night at the French Open Finale

By: Agencies

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared glimpses of their special evening together as they attended the French Open final in Paris. The couple shared candid moments from the event on Instagram, showcasing their excitement and enjoying world-class tennis action. Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared a series of her photos posing with Raghav as the couple enjoyed the thrilling French Open final. In her caption, the actress reflected on how the experience combined all her favourites—Paris, world-class tennis, and her partner—making it a perfect date night. Raghav Chadha also dropped his candid photos with the actress and captioned it, “Roland Garros gave us the perfect final. A perfect day together. And the best seat in the house — right next to her. (IANS)

