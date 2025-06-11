Activist alleges lack of action by EGH DC against corrupt practices

WILLIAMNAGAR, June 10: Social activist Nilbath Marak has filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary against the Deputy Commissioner of East Garo Hills (EGH), accusing the official of inaction in addressing alleged corruption involving the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Samanda.

The complaint, submitted on Monday, claims that the BDO has been supporting the Village Employment Council (VEC) president and secretary of Dawagitingre village in their corrupt practices.

According to Marak, the village was sanctioned three development projects—construction of an earthen road, a retaining wall, and six water tanks in two phases. “Only one project has been completed, i.e., the construction of a retaining wall at Gitingre playground, but the others have not even been started. The project was provided two years ago. I complained to the DC to ask him to instruct the BDO to ensure the pending projects were completed, but none of them have taken the same seriously,” Marak said.

He further alleged that his complaints have fallen on deaf ears. “There seems to be some collusion between the VEC functionaries and the BDO for their personal financial interest, and this amounts to corruption,” he added, while urging that an inquiry be initiated and the matter be taken up with both the DC and the BDO.