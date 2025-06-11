Wednesday, June 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Another group joins ILP demand chorus

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

RESUBELPARA, June 10: Joining the growing chorus of voices from various civil society organisations (CSOs) in Meghalaya, the Garo Enlightenment Society (GES) has written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, urging him to lead the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya with the central government.
The renewed call for ILP follows the recent ‘Honeymoon Murder’ case, which, according to the GES, unfairly tarnished the image of the state. “The demand is a long-pending one and is based on history and the fact that the Constitution of India has measures to ensure protection of indigenous tribes of the North Eastern region,” it stated.
“Just a few days ago our state and Northeastern region were blamed and brutally shamed by the national media and so-called mainland Indians for the Indore couple going missing. It was found out that the husband was eventually killed by his own wife and her criminal gang from so-called mainland states,” the GES added.
It believes this is the right time to push for a review of ILP, asserting that both the organisation and the residents of the state would welcome and appreciate the state government taking the lead in this matter with the Centre.
The CSO further appealed to the public and the government machinery to support the ILP demand. They also offered to assist in spreading awareness to prevent any misconceptions on the issue. “It will set up checkpoints and issue permits to individuals who meet the necessary criteria. It will help the state government to identify every individual through his/her registration data while ensuring that the rights of bona fide visitors are respected. This is a crucial step in safeguarding the interests of the indigenous communities and ensuring sustainable development of the state,” it said.

