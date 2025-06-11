ANTF nabs 4 drug suppliers in city; recovers contraband

SHILLONG, June 10: The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) police station has arrested four drug suppliers in Shillong and seized a large quantity of contraband weighing 691.54 grams.

According to the ANTF, source information was received on Monday night that one Jeremy Dkhar was planning to purchase drugs from a supplier identified as Lamtinkhup Vaiphei of Lapalang.

Acting on this information, a team was dispatched to Lapalang. Upon reaching Nongrah, Jeremy was spotted loitering at Dong Nongpdeng, Nongrah, and was immediately detained. He subsequently led the team to the residence of one Thangboi Khaute, located next to his own house, where the contraband had been concealed. A search was conducted in accordance with procedures under the NDPS Act, leading to the recovery of 62 soap boxes filled with heroin.

The total net weight of the seized contraband was found to be 691.54 grams. So far, four individuals — two males and two females — have been arrested in connection with this operation.