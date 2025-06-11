Apologise or face FIR, Sohra tells national media houses

SHILLONG, June 10: The people of Sohra area have given a 24-hour ultimatum to national media houses to apologise to the people of the state following a public protest rally and candlelight vigil held on Tuesday.

The protest rally saw the participation of a large number of people from the Sohra area that began at the office of the Syiem of Hima Sohra in Saitsohpen.

The rally was in response to reports by a section of the national media labelling Sohra as a “crime-prone hills” and to pay tribute to Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore killed during his honeymoon trip.

Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem and local MDC Titosstarwell Chyne also joined the protest organised by Hima Sohra to show solidarity with and defend the community’s reputation following Raghuvanshi’s death.

Protesters carried placards bearing messages such as “Never point any finger at us without proof”, “Every tourist is welcome to Sohra”, “Always check your news before jumping to conclusions”, and “Take action against those who tarnished the name of the community”.

The protestors said if the national media houses fail to comply with the 24-hour deadline, an FIR would be filed and legal action would be taken against them for portraying Sohra and the state in a negative way.

Speaking during the public rally, Chyne said the locals were not satisfied with the general apology and said the abusers should specifically say sorry to the people of Sohra.

Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council refreshed the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said the Sohra case revealed the involvement of people from outside as they came to the state in the guise of tourists, committed the crime, and left the state.

Recalling incidents in the recent past, including the robbery of an ATM in which people from outside were involved, he said the implementation of the ILP would deter criminals from coming to Meghalaya and committing such crimes as the details and records of every visitor would be available with the state.

Other citizens and stakeholders who joined the protest cried foul over the onslaught by a section of the national media on Meghalaya.

Some citizens said that the national media should abstain from such reporting that defames Meghalaya.

They also said that there is no decline in the flow of tourists post the incident and people continue to visit Meghalaya.