Wednesday, June 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Kangana slams ‘dumb’ Sonam for husband’s murder

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 10: An upset Bollywood star and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday described Sonam, who killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during honeymoon in Meghalaya, as “dumb”.
Taking to her Instagram account, Kangana mentioned the murder as “cruel, heinous, and cold-blooded”.
The actress-turned-politician was also puzzled at the peculiar behaviour of Sonam.
“How absurd is this!! Woman can’t say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold-blooded murder with supari (contract) killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it!!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn’t even divorce or run away with her lover.”
Kangana said dumb people should never be taken lightly as they are the biggest threat to any society. “We often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it’s not true. Intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing!!! Be aware of the dumbness around you.”

