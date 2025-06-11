Wednesday, June 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Local hospitals to be empanelled under RBSK children's care prog

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 10: The Meghalaya government has decided to empanel various local hospitals under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) — a programme aimed at improving the overall quality of life of children — to ensure that treatment for young infants is available closer to their homes and districts. This was revealed by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh during an event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of RBSK at Meghalaya Scouts & Guides Auditorium on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Lyngdoh emphasised the need for shared responsibility in addressing childhood diseases and deficiencies through RBSK. “We want people to avail the benefits of this programme as it covers all treatments that safeguard a child’s right to life,” she said, adding that the Health department is working closely with NEIGRIHMS to ensure that all eligible children are covered under the scheme.
Earlier, in her keynote address, the Health Minister acknowledged the relentless efforts of the RBSK teams and stressed the need to expand community awareness and strengthen follow-up care. “We must not only reach more children but also ensure continued care and support for every identified child,” she said.
Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah encouraged stronger interdepartmental coordination and reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to supporting the initiative.
Across the Khasi Hills region, over 3.5 lakh children have been screened under RBSK. Of these, more than 4,000 children were identified with one or more of the 4Ds — Defects at birth, Diseases, Deficiencies, and Developmental Delays including Disabilities.
East Khasi Hills led in the total number of screenings and follow-ups, followed by West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills. Referral linkages by DEIC Shillong to tertiary care centres within the state and empanelled hospitals outside Meghalaya for free surgical management have shown significant improvement — with East Khasi Hills at 58%, West Khasi Hills at 57%, and South West Khasi Hills at 55%.
“These numbers are not just data — they represent children whose lives are being transformed through timely intervention,” said a representative.
Dr EL Kharmutee, serving as Chairperson, underscored the importance of stronger family counselling and rehabilitation follow-ups, especially for children with developmental delays.
The programme also featured lively team activities that fostered unity and enthusiasm among RBSK teams. The celebration concluded with the felicitation of Mobile Health Team Pynursla Team B (East Khasi Hills) and Nongstoin B (West Khasi Hills) as the Best Performing RBSK Teams in the Khasi Hills region for 2024-25, in recognition of their dedication, teamwork, and outstanding field performance.
As RBSK enters its second decade, it remains committed to reaching every child in need, empowering families, and building a healthier future for Meghalaya.
This 10-year milestone marks a decade of continuous service aimed at improving child health through early detection and timely intervention across the Khasi Hills region.
The event was organized by the District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO), RBSK Programme, East Khasi Hills, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), RBSK Meghalaya, and brought together officials from RBSK and DEIC teams from East Khasi Hills (EKH), West Khasi Hills (WKH), and South West Khasi Hills (SWKH).

