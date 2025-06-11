Wednesday, June 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Metbah denies rift with Jemino

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 10: UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh has denied any rift between the party and former general secretary Jemino Mawthoh which led to the latter’s resignation.
“There was no issue with him and I even tried to look into the past to see if anything went wrong, but I did not find anything,” Lyngdoh said, adding that Mawthoh had clearly mentioned that his resignation was on personal grounds.

