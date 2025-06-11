News Capsule

Gratitude

The Urdu Society of India has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Meghalaya government, particularly the East Khasi Hills Police, for professionally and tactfully handling the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, which was recently solved. The Society has expressed its gratitude to the State Cabinet for their wise decisions and strong leadership, which upheld the honour and dignity of the state, as well as the personnel of Sobragre Police Station, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Meghalaya’s SOT, the Forensic Team, and the Meghalaya Mountaineering Team for their dedicated efforts in cracking the case. It has also sought a public apology from media houses that attempted to tarnish the image of the state and its people.

Song contest

In view of the success of the 1st Multi-Dialect Hynniewtrep Song Contest — won by the group Suhsieng, who performed in the Sohra, Pnar, Maram, Bhoi, Mawsynram, War, and Lyngngam dialects — the Maitshaphrang has invited participants to take part in the 2nd Multi-Dialect Hynniewtrep Song Contest. Entries must include all the dialects spoken by the Hynniewtrep people. The last date for submission is on or before September 30, 2025. The winner, to be selected by an independent panel of three judges, will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, which may be further enhanced by supporting sponsors. The objective of the contest is to keep alive the different dialects and also to strengthen the unity of the Hynniewtrep community.

Meeting

The Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya, will host an election meeting and video conference with representatives from all media houses, district media nodal officers and district public relations officers (DPROs) across the state. The meeting will be held on Thursday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at the Main Conference Hall of the Meghalaya Secretariat. According to a statement, in order to facilitate participation from media personnel based outside Shillong, a video conferencing facility will be made available at the offices of the deputy commissioners in their respective districts, allowing them to join the meeting remotely.

Consultation

The Centre of Excellence for Natural Resource Management and Sustainable Livelihoods (CoE for NRM & SL) will organise an expert consultation on the theme ‘Mainstreaming Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) for Climate Resilience and Disaster Risk Reduction in Meghalaya’. According to a statement here, the consultation will also take place on Thursday at the MegArise Conference Hall, Springside, RDL Building, Shillong.