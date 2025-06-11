Northeast states received Rs 7.2L crore from Centre under Modi: Sonowal

SHILLONG, June 10: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Highways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday announced that the BJP-led NDA government has extended financial support of over Rs 7.2 lakh crore to the Northeastern region over the past 11 years.

Addressing a press conference on Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal at the State Convention Centre here, Sonowal emphasised that this massive investment has significantly boosted infrastructure in the region, including improved connectivity, roads, bridges, and communication networks. He highlighted the establishment of premier institutions such as AIIMS, IIMs, IITs, national-level agricultural research centres, and modern airports.

Referring to the recent North East Investors Summit held in Delhi, Sonowal said leading industrial houses committed investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Modi envisions the Northeast as a strategic hub for Southeast Asia and a key growth engine for the nation. “This vision reflects the Prime Minister’s deep love and commitment to the Northeast,” Sonowal said, adding that Modi has visited the region more than 70 times in the past 11 years.

The Minister also highlighted the Prime Minister’s directive for all Union Ministers to regularly visit the region—at least once every fortnight—to ensure timely implementation of schemes through a whole-of-government approach.

Sonowal said this proactive strategy has transformed the Northeast into a growth engine for the nation. “We must credit the Prime Minister for this special attention, affection, and commitment to the Northeast,” he remarked.

Speaking on the region’s transformation, Sonowal recalled that the Northeast was once known for unrest, violence, and insurgency. “Now, thousands of extremists have surrendered and joined the national mainstream. Importantly, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been withdrawn from 74% of the areas where it was enforced,” he said.

He credited the BJP government’s policies for raising living standards and ensuring social security in the region. “The economic growth proves that good governance, sincere effort, and hard work can transform a country,” he stated.

“In the past 11 years, the progress achieved has been felt by every citizen and recognised globally. Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing economy and poised to become the third-largest within the next five years,” Sonowal added.

He concluded by stressing that the government has implemented schemes with quality and timeliness, ensured proper use of funds, and adopted mechanisms that promote transparency and accountability—always working in confidence with the people.