The final of the Village Level Basketball Tournament 2025, organised by Meghandini Mahila Samiti in collaboration with the District Sports Office, East Khasi Hills, and supported by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Shillong, was held at Polo Ground on June 7. Rebounders B.C. emerged as champions, while Diamondstar B.C. finished runners-up. Both teams received trophies and certificates.