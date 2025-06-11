Well done, Sohra!

SHILLONG, June 10: The people of Meghalaya are truly a breed apart.

While the rest of the country remained engrossed in the unraveling of the macabre murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and busied themselves on the sensational plotting by his newly-married wife Sonam, Sohra meanwhile took a more humane path.

Sohra which has been in the news for wrong reasons (not the least its own creation), decided to show respect to the soul of Raja Raghuvanshi by taking out an impressive candlelight procession.

The largely attended silent procession which lit up the evening prayed for the man murdered by his bride while on honeymoon.

Residents of Sohra not only expressed solidarity with the Raghuvanshi family, but also demanded justice Raja.

Perhaps, it was also meant to renew Sohra’s commitment to upholding its fair name for abiding peace and harmony amidst the burgeoning footfall of tourists.