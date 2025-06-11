Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Well done, Sohra!

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 10: The people of Meghalaya are truly a breed apart.
While the rest of the country remained engrossed in the unraveling of the macabre murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and busied themselves on the sensational plotting by his newly-married wife Sonam, Sohra meanwhile took a more humane path.
Sohra which has been in the news for wrong reasons (not the least its own creation), decided to show respect to the soul of Raja Raghuvanshi by taking out an impressive candlelight procession.
The largely attended silent procession which lit up the evening prayed for the man murdered by his bride while on honeymoon.
Residents of Sohra not only expressed solidarity with the Raghuvanshi family, but also demanded justice Raja.
Perhaps, it was also meant to renew Sohra’s commitment to upholding its fair name for abiding peace and harmony amidst the burgeoning footfall of tourists.

Previous article
SIT promises watertight case against Sonam, other accused
Next article
Apologise or face FIR, Sohra tells national media houses
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s dismal education rank worries Planning Board

SHILLONG, June 10: The State Planning Board has expressed concern over Meghalaya being placed at the bottom of...
MEGHALAYA

Northeast states received Rs 7.2L crore from Centre under Modi: Sonowal

SHILLONG, June 10: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Highways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday announced that the BJP-led...
MEGHALAYA

Raja’s brother apologises to state police

INDORE, June 10: Vipul Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of honeymooner Raja Raghuvanshi, whose ghastly murder in Meghalaya, allegedly...
MEGHALAYA

Apologise or face FIR, Sohra tells national media houses

SHILLONG, June 10: The people of Sohra area have given a 24-hour ultimatum to national media houses to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya’s dismal education rank worries Planning Board

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 10: The State Planning Board has expressed...

Northeast states received Rs 7.2L crore from Centre under Modi: Sonowal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 10: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and...

Raja’s brother apologises to state police

MEGHALAYA 0
INDORE, June 10: Vipul Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya’s dismal education rank worries Planning Board

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 10: The State Planning Board has expressed...

Northeast states received Rs 7.2L crore from Centre under Modi: Sonowal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 10: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and...

Raja’s brother apologises to state police

MEGHALAYA 0
INDORE, June 10: Vipul Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge