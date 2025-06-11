Yoga session held in Shillong to raise awareness

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 10: A special yoga session was organised today at the Buddha Bhanu Saraswati College premises in Garikhana, Shillong, as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign) 2025.

The initiative was spearheaded by the East Khasi Hills District Yogasana Sports Association in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Office, East Khasi Hills, under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The event witnessed active participation from several dignitaries and Heads of Departments from various departments of the college.

The yoga session aimed to promote physical and mental well-being among youth and the general public, while also spreading awareness about the ill effects of substance abuse.Officials said the session was part of a larger series of initiatives .