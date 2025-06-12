Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Raja’s family apologises for ‘tarnishing’ state’s image

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 11: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday apologised to the Meghalaya government as the Indore-based businessman’s murder, allegedly by his wife, Sonam, had “tarnished” the image of the Northeastern state.
Raja’s brother Sachin Raghuvanshi also thanked the Meghalaya government for supporting their family.
“I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government that because of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the state’s image has been tarnished. Their police solved this case in 17 days. I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. They care for tourists,” the brother said.
Meanwhile, Raja’s father Ashok Raghuvanshi demanded that the family of Sonam, the deceased’s wife, also apologise to the Meghalaya Police.
“They should apologise for insulting the Meghalaya Police. I have faith in the Meghalaya Police. They have done a very good job. I also apologise for the insult they suffered. Meghalaya Police found my son, although he was dead. A complete inquiry should be done and the culprits must be hanged,” the father said.
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Wednesday said if local people’s strong reactions over the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya has affected the Northeastern state’s image or its tourism, then he expresses regret over it.
The mayor also said Raghuvanshi’s murder is unfortunate and asserted that tourists are safe in the Northeast.
“If for any reason the image or tourism of Meghalaya or any other area of the Northeast has been affected, then I express regret over it,” Bhargava said.
He said the Meghalaya Police acted promptly and solved the murder case within a few days for which he is grateful to them.
“I myself have lived in the Northeast for some time and believe tourism is safe there. We all should take care that tourism in Meghalaya is not affected in any way,” he said.
Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder is unfortunate and it should not be linked to any particular place, the mayor said.
“This incident is a matter of introspection for us. We will communicate with the local people through various programmes so that they stay away from blindly following the western culture and such incidents do not occur in future.”  The Times of India, which had used the derogatory term of “crime-prone hills” to refer to a specific area in Meghalaya, has also apologised to Meghalaya and its people. In a front page corrigendum, TOI said: “The term was never meant to refer to the entire state, or its people, nor was it ever our intention to paint Meghalaya, a peaceful, tourist-friendly state, in bad light. Our reports have consistently mentioned how Meghalaya Police braved treacherous terrain and harsh weather in their search for the couple. We have also regularly reported the Meghalaya Police’s version of events as well as the family’s concerns and fears.
“Nevertheless, we understand that the use of the term has upset the sentiments of the people of Meghalaya. We apologise for the same, and have removed it from the online copy,” the corrigendum added.
Earlier, in a live broadcast Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami apologised to people of Meghalaya for misreporting and calling names. “We owe an apology to the people of Meghalaya. We should stop calling it a ‘Meghalaya murder mystery’. The social media campaign and the entire narrative against Meghalaya and the Northeast was unfortunate. It has unfairly tarnished the image of Meghalaya and its tourism sector,” Goswami said. (With agency inputs)

Previous article
State govt felicitates Sohra search team members
Next article
Ri-Bhoi hunt for truck involved in accident case
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

GH teachers to go on two-day mass leave over unpaid salaries

TURA, June 11: Members of the Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GHDSTEA) have decided to...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the Northeast, including Shillong, are bearing the brunt of extreme...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi hunt for truck involved in accident case

SHILLONG, June 11: Ri-Bhoi Police is searching for a truck hit by an Assam-registered Hyundai Alcazar near Nongpoh,...
MEGHALAYA

State govt felicitates Sohra search team members

SHILLONG, June 11: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday felicitated the search and rescue team that tirelessly worked to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GH teachers to go on two-day mass leave over unpaid salaries

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, June 11: Members of the Garo Hills Deficit...

Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

MEGHALAYA 0
GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the...

Ri-Bhoi hunt for truck involved in accident case

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: Ri-Bhoi Police is searching for a...
Load more

Popular news

GH teachers to go on two-day mass leave over unpaid salaries

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, June 11: Members of the Garo Hills Deficit...

Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

MEGHALAYA 0
GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the...

Ri-Bhoi hunt for truck involved in accident case

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: Ri-Bhoi Police is searching for a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge