Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi hunt for truck involved in accident case

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 11: Ri-Bhoi Police is searching for a truck hit by an Assam-registered Hyundai Alcazar near Nongpoh, which led to the death of an Assam girl, Namrata Bora.
The family of the girl has alleged foul play in the incident.
The police have taken the statements of all four persons involved in the accident. No arrest has been made although the investigation is nearly complete.
The accident occurred on June 4, and Namrata Bora, a law student, died on the spot.
The son of an Assam MLA, who was alleged to be driving the vehicle, and two occupants fled to Guwahati, leaving her on the spot.
Namrata was declared dead at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital.
A video recorded inside the car on the night of the incident showed loud music playing, with Namrata seated in the backseat.

Previous article
Raja’s family apologises for ‘tarnishing’ state’s image
Next article
Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

GH teachers to go on two-day mass leave over unpaid salaries

TURA, June 11: Members of the Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GHDSTEA) have decided to...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the Northeast, including Shillong, are bearing the brunt of extreme...
MEGHALAYA

Raja’s family apologises for ‘tarnishing’ state’s image

SHILLONG, June 11: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday apologised to the Meghalaya government as the Indore-based...
MEGHALAYA

State govt felicitates Sohra search team members

SHILLONG, June 11: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday felicitated the search and rescue team that tirelessly worked to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GH teachers to go on two-day mass leave over unpaid salaries

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, June 11: Members of the Garo Hills Deficit...

Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

MEGHALAYA 0
GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the...

Raja’s family apologises for ‘tarnishing’ state’s image

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi on...
Load more

Popular news

GH teachers to go on two-day mass leave over unpaid salaries

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, June 11: Members of the Garo Hills Deficit...

Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

MEGHALAYA 0
GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the...

Raja’s family apologises for ‘tarnishing’ state’s image

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge