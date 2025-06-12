Ri-Bhoi hunt for truck involved in accident case

SHILLONG, June 11: Ri-Bhoi Police is searching for a truck hit by an Assam-registered Hyundai Alcazar near Nongpoh, which led to the death of an Assam girl, Namrata Bora.

The family of the girl has alleged foul play in the incident.

The police have taken the statements of all four persons involved in the accident. No arrest has been made although the investigation is nearly complete.

The accident occurred on June 4, and Namrata Bora, a law student, died on the spot.

The son of an Assam MLA, who was alleged to be driving the vehicle, and two occupants fled to Guwahati, leaving her on the spot.

Namrata was declared dead at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

A video recorded inside the car on the night of the incident showed loud music playing, with Namrata seated in the backseat.