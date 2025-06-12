Shillong sizzles as mercury soars above normal

GUWAHATI, June 11: Several cities and towns of the Northeast, including Shillong, are bearing the brunt of extreme heat and humidity, with mercury levels shooting well above the seasonal normal over the past couple of days.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday evening, the hot and humid weather condition is likely to prevail in the next 24 hours over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

“Warm nights are likely to prevail over Assam and Meghalaya. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the RMC bulletin stated.

However, there might be some respite for some locations, with the Met office predicting thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

According to IMD data on Wednesday, Shillong recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

Among other cities and towns, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal; Dibrugarh sizzled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is 5.8 degrees above normal, with a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, while Tezpur experienced 37.1 degrees Celsius as the maximum, which is 5.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 27.9 degrees Celsius.

Itanagar recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius while Pasighat recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius. Agartala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius while Kohima recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius.