Thursday, June 12, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Sonam involved in Raja’s murder, says her brother

By: Agencies

Date:

INDORE, June 11: The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of plotting the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, on Wednesday said he is “100 per cent” sure his sister orchestrated the crime and asserted she should be hanged if found guilty.
A distraught Govind Raghuvanshi, brother of Sonam, declared his family has snapped all ties with his sister and expressed solidarity with Raja’s grieving family members and vowed to help them in their fight for justice in a case which has shocked the nation.
Govind visited Raja’s house to console the latter’s family members. Sharing the family’s grief, he hugged Raja’s mother Uma and broke down.
After meeting the family members of Raja Raghuvanshi at the latter’s house, Govind addressed the media.
Asked if Sonam should be given the capital punishment if charges against her were proved, he replied, “Absolutely, if Sonam is found guilty, she should be hanged straight away. I will appoint a lawyer myself to represent Raja Raghuvanshi’s family in the court.
“I am with the truth. Raja Raghuvanshi’s family has lost a son. I have apologised to his family. Our family has broken ties with Sonam,” he said.
Govind Raghuvanshi said he now considered himself a member of Raja’s family, and announced to fight a legal battle to get his killers punished.
“I do not know whether my sister Sonam has confessed her crime in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case or not, but from the evidence that is coming out, I know 100 per cent that she is the one who executed this crime,” he emphasised. (PTI)

