State govt felicitates Sohra search team members

SHILLONG, June 11: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday felicitated the search and rescue team that tirelessly worked to recover the body of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, helping unravel one of the most gripping murder cases to hit Sohra (Cherrapunjee).

His newly-wed wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is accused of having plotted the murder with three others.

The event to honour all individuals and groups involved in the search and rescue operation was held at the Conference Hall of the SDO (Civil), Sohra.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh urged tourists to come to Meghalaya with a clean heart and mind, cautioning that harmful or unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated. He called for self-discipline and responsible tourism among locals.

He also announced that the Tourism Department will work with the Sohra administration to install CCTV cameras in key tourist areas and promised to sanction the construction of a proper facility for street vendors near Mawkdok Bridge, supporting both public convenience and local livelihoods.

Sohra MLA, Gavin Miguel Mylliem, described tourists as extended family and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government, Dorbars, and community leaders to strengthen the tourism ecosystem.

Sohra MDC Titosstarwell Chyne praised the police for exceeding public expectations and stressed the need for better inclusion of local guides and taxi drivers in tourism-related activities.

Director of Tourism Cyril VD Diengdoh highlighted critical initiatives to improve tourism management. These include the Tourist Buddy programme, which aims to train locals as certified tourist guides and the MTIME App, a platform for mandatory tourist registration, which enables real-time data sharing with police and government departments to enhance safety and accountability.

Local guide Albert Pde raised concerns about poor road conditions, lack of signage, and weak mobile network coverage, urging the authorities to prioritise these infrastructure gaps for the safety of both the tourists and locals.

A total cash award of Rs 5.4 lakh was distributed among 36 members of the Tour Guide Association of Meghalaya, including the Central Body, Sohra unit, local guides, and the West Jaintia Hills Adventure Sports & Mountaineering Association, at Rs 15,000 per individual. Government personnel, including police, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and administrative staff, were felicitated with certificates of appreciation for their exemplary service.