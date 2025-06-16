Monday, June 16, 2025
spot_img
Aparshakti Khurana’s cute hair day with daughter

By: Agencies

Date:

spot_imgspot_img

Actor Aparshakti Khurana shared an adorable glimpse of his Sunday, as his daughter Arzoie turned into his personal hairstylist during their family vacation in Vietnam.
Taking to Instagram, the doting father posted a series of candid photos showing off his new hairstyle, creatively done by his little girl.
n the pictures, Aparshakti is seen smiling with colorful hair clips adorning his head, while Arzoie stands nearby, proud of her handiwork.
In the caption, he wrote, “My daughter #Arzoie wanted to do an activity on vacation! I think she can be a good hair stylist right? Back shoot aur bi cute hai. Pre-Fathers Day Post.” The Stree 2 actor also recently shared another heartwarming moment with Arzoie from the same vacation, calling her “my kitten” in a post that reflected his joy in spending quality time with his family.
Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed Arzoie on August 27, 2021.
They introduced her to the world through a touching photo of her tiny hand holding theirs, symbolizing their new journey as parents.
Aparshakti often shares glimpses of fatherhood, showing his deep bond with his daughter. (IANS)

spot_imgspot_img

