Arjun Kapoor shares his most admired trait in dad Boney Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor expressed his gratitude to his father, Boney Kapoor, on Father’s Day. Kapoor praised his father for his unwavering support and unwavering love for his family. He tagged his siblings, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor, making it a family moment of appreciation and love. Arjun and Anshula are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor’s daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi. On Father’s Day, Bollywood stars filled social media with heartfelt messages honoring their fathers, reflecting the deep bonds and lasting influence of fatherhood in their lives. Prominent names like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani expressed gratitude for the love, wisdom, and strength their fathers instilled in them. The post highlights the importance of fatherhood in the lives of Bollywood stars and their families. (IANS)