Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus celebrate 28 years of marriage

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus marked their 28th wedding anniversary on June 14, celebrating nearly three decades of love, family, and shared history.

Both 53, the couple first met as teenagers at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and even attended prom together in 1989.

They tied the knot in June 1997 at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, California.

To celebrate the milestone, Snoop shared a red carpet photo of the couple on Instagram with a simple caption tagging Shante and a blue heart emoji.

Shante also posted a series of photos, including a nostalgic throwback, captioned: “Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28.”

Though they briefly separated in 2004, the couple later reconciled and renewed their vows in 2008.

Together, they share three children—Corde, Cordell, and Cori—and are proud grandparents.

Snoop also has a son, Julian, from another relationship.

In a previous interview with People, Snoop praised Shante for her unwavering support, calling her a great wife, mother, and friend.

He credited her with teaching him patience, the value of family, and giving him the space to grow. (IANS)