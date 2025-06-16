Monday, June 16, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus celebrate 28 years of marriage

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus marked their 28th wedding anniversary on June 14, celebrating nearly three decades of love, family, and shared history.
Both 53, the couple first met as teenagers at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and even attended prom together in 1989.
They tied the knot in June 1997 at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, California.
To celebrate the milestone, Snoop shared a red carpet photo of the couple on Instagram with a simple caption tagging Shante and a blue heart emoji.
Shante also posted a series of photos, including a nostalgic throwback, captioned: “Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28.”
Though they briefly separated in 2004, the couple later reconciled and renewed their vows in 2008.
Together, they share three children—Corde, Cordell, and Cori—and are proud grandparents.
Snoop also has a son, Julian, from another relationship.
In a previous interview with People, Snoop praised Shante for her unwavering support, calling her a great wife, mother, and friend.
He credited her with teaching him patience, the value of family, and giving him the space to grow. (IANS)

Previous article
Vamika’s special Father’s Day note to Virat melt hearts
Next article
Aparshakti Khurana’s cute hair day with daughter
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for a new era in Test cricket, former Australia captain...
SPORTS

Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian cricket is set to unfold as the team gears...
SPORTS

M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate Meghalaya’s status in the national football landscape, Chief Minister...
SPORTS

Exciting double-header lined up for today

SSA U-20 4th Division League Shillong, June 15:The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) has announced the fixtures for Monday’s matches...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for...

Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian...

M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate...
Load more

Popular news

India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for...

Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian...

M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge