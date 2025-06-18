Ampareen vows action if probe establishes negligence

Pregnant woman’s death in Jowai MCH

SHILLONG, June 17: The state government is prepared to take necessary disciplinary action if the ongoing inquiry confirms medical negligence in the death of a pregnant woman at the Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Jowai earlier this month.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that those found guilty will face disciplinary consequences once the inquiry report is submitted.

The department is still awaiting the findings of the committee investigating the incident, she said, adding that if the report establishes negligence, those responsible will be held accountable through departmental action.

The woman, Pynche Bareh, died on June 4. According to Lyngdoh, the family has taken legal steps, including approaching the court, while the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also sought an official report on the matter.

The department will respond to the MHRC and await court proceedings before determining further steps.

Lyngdoh expressed regret over the incident and emphasised the need to prevent such tragedies, while stressing that the state government remains committed to preventing maternal deaths.

She also acknowledged the government’s ongoing efforts to combat maternal mortality through various schemes and targeted interventions.