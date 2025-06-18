Former MDC seeks probe into recovery of diverted foodgrains

Bhaitbari, June 17: Former MDC and activist, Sofiur Rehman has demanded an inquiry as well as disclosure of findings and action taken by the Supply department of Dadenggre Civil Sub Division following the cancellation of licences of various Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers in the plain belt of West Garo Hills.

The cancellation of FPS licenses was undertaken following a complaint by All Meghalaya Minorities Labour Union (AMLU) in November, 2023.

Incidentally, the former MDC has also filed an RTI seeking the same information from the department of supply of the sub division.

“The department, through its order (Memo No. DCS/SUP/06/2009/142) dated May 28 temporarily suspended the license of New Bhaitbari FPS dealer Abdul Aziz and authorized local distribution of foodgrains through the village committee. However, no comprehensive investigation report, no recovery of diverted grains or accountability for those involved has been made public,” said Rehman through a press communiqué.

Rehman felt that just the cancellation of licenses was not enough and answers were required on what happened to the food grains and who profited. He also questioned the role of the officials of the supply department.

In his RTI that was filed today, Jun 17, Rehman has sought the findings of the investigation report, the names of FPS dealers, wholesalers, suppliers and individuals involved in the diversion of foodgrains.

Further, he sought information on whether recovery of food grains was undertaken and what action was taken against the FPS dealers and officials involved besides asking if there was a conflict of interest in the appointment of inquiry officials.

Rehman stated that the complaint by AMLU had named the following FPS dealerships, Shidakandi I & II, Phershakandi I, II & III, Bowabari I & II, Morasuti I & II and New Bhaitbari FPS.

Rehman felt the inquiry should also examine whether foodgrains were recovered, if beneficiaries were compensated and whether any criminal cases were filed against those involved.

“Poor families go hungry while others profit from ration meant for them. Simply suspending a license without tracing the missing foodgrains and punishing all those involved is injustice. I demand that the department furnish the full enquiry findings and initiate recovery and prosecution wherever required,” felt Rehman.