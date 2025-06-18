Wednesday, June 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt nod to Rs 7-crore de-siltation of Ward’s Lake

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, June 17: The state government has approved the de-siltation of the iconic Ward’s Lake, aiming to boost its potential as a major tourist destination.
A sum of over Rs 7 crore has been allocated for the de-siltation and beautification, with water treatment and oxygenation work already allocated through the National Infrastructure Trust (NIT), Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.
The project is expected to begin within two weeks, and once completed the lake will have clean water through the use of nanobubble technology, he said.
Informing that TJ Enterprise, Jail Road, will implement the project, Lyngdoh made it clear that the ongoing project will not lead to the lake’s closure.
The work for installation of a Rs 4-crore light and sound show will begin by the end of August, he said.
Additionally, the government has also decided to construct public toilets in 10-12 tourist locations, with Rs 25 lakh allocated for each toilet, he added.

