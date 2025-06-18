Govt orders mandatory registration of tourists by homestays, resorts

SHILLONG, June 17: In the aftermath of the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya government has directed all homestays, resorts and families to compulsorily register tourists they host.

Meghalaya Police arrested five persons – Raja’s wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and henchmen Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi – in connection with the murder which took place in the Sohra area.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday said the state government will ensure that all accommodation units compulsorily register guests through the tourism app. He said 60 per cent of the accommodation units have already started registering their guests using the app.

The government recently banned the use of private vehicles to ferry travellers. It decided to revisit the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act to give it more teeth to help control crimes.

Lyngdoh said the tourism app contains the data of travellers. He said as travellers stay in resorts and hotels, all such accommodation units have been instructed to register them. The same data is also shared with the local police.

“In case of paying guests, whoever is accommodating them by renting rooms, they will have to use this app and share the information with us. If somebody does not register and there is a breach of law, the onus falls on the owner of the accommodation unit,” Lyngdoh said.

He said people can visit the state as tourists and everyone will welcome them but if they create any issues and indulge in criminal activities, the police will take action against them.

He said the government has asked the Sohra Tourist Association to submit a list of areas they consider most vulnerable and accordingly, the government will install CCTV cameras in those areas.

Lyngdoh admitted that the tourist footfall has gone down due to multiple factors including floods, traffic jam and the murder of Raja.

However, he exuded optimism that it will surge again with the announcement of future events including Cherry Blossom Festival, and because the police have cracked the murder case.

He admitted that there are ups and downs in a sector as fragile as tourism but added that the decline in tourist footfall cannot be attributed to one single incident.

“You have to consider traffic, flash floods, waterlogging in Jorabat which hinders the movement of tourists. These are being resolved,” the minister said.

He said the government will not pursue any legal case against the families of Raja and Sonam as they have apologised for comments criticising Meghalaya Police and Meghalaya government.

“They have met with our demand and withdrawn their statements, so I don’t think the case stands any longer,” he said.