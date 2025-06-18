Hek bats for MRSSA to safeguard tourists, locals

SHILLONG, June 17: BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek, has emphasised the need for the state to adopt a mechanism like the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to safeguard local citizens and tourists.

Hek stated that MRSSA is a state subject and is one of the best mechanisms to ensure full security for tourists and locals alike.

Hek defended Meghalaya Police for their extraordinary work in solving the honeymoon murder case and urged them to build a strong case against the accused persons who tried to bring a bad name to Meghalaya by indulging in such criminal activities.