Wednesday, June 18, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Hek bats for MRSSA to safeguard tourists, locals

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 17: BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek, has emphasised the need for the state to adopt a mechanism like the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to safeguard local citizens and tourists.
Hek stated that MRSSA is a state subject and is one of the best mechanisms to ensure full security for tourists and locals alike.
Hek defended Meghalaya Police for their extraordinary work in solving the honeymoon murder case and urged them to build a strong case against the accused persons who tried to bring a bad name to Meghalaya by indulging in such criminal activities.

Previous article
Govt nod to Rs 7-crore de-siltation of Ward’s Lake
Next article
Govt orders mandatory registration of tourists by homestays, resorts
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Paul slams VPP for predicting UDP’s end

SHILLONG, June 17: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has lashed out at the Voice of the People Party...
MEGHALAYA

Trucker-vlogger ‘exposes’ police extortion in state

SHILLONG, June 17: Despite several instances of extortion exposed along the highways of Meghalaya, there seems to be...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen vows action if probe establishes negligence

Pregnant woman’s death in Jowai MCH SHILLONG, June 17: The state government is prepared to take necessary disciplinary action...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya logs over 220% increase in HIV/AIDS cases in 19 years

SHILLONG, June 17: Meghalaya is staring at a disturbing public health crisis, with the state recording a 221%...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Paul slams VPP for predicting UDP’s end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 17: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has...

Trucker-vlogger ‘exposes’ police extortion in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 17: Despite several instances of extortion exposed...

Ampareen vows action if probe establishes negligence

MEGHALAYA 0
Pregnant woman’s death in Jowai MCH SHILLONG, June 17: The...
Load more

Popular news

Paul slams VPP for predicting UDP’s end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 17: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has...

Trucker-vlogger ‘exposes’ police extortion in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 17: Despite several instances of extortion exposed...

Ampareen vows action if probe establishes negligence

MEGHALAYA 0
Pregnant woman’s death in Jowai MCH SHILLONG, June 17: The...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge