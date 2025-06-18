SIT recovers second murder weapon during crime scene reconstruction

The fatal sequence involved three blows: the first by Vishal, the second by Akash, and the final one by Anand. Sonam was standing in front when Raja was hit while the other three assailants were behind the victim…Sonam fled once Raja began screaming after the first blow on his head…his body was thrown into the gorge by the three men.

SHILLONG, June 17: The infamous honeymoon murder of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi took a new turn on Tuesday with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovering a second murder weapon (a machete with a steel handle) from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

The weapon was recovered during a reconstruction of the crime scene at the Riat Arliang parking lot near Weisawdong Falls which unearthed several key details of the murder committed on May 23.

East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem disclosed that the fatal sequence leading to raja’s death involved three blows: the first by Vishal (alias Vicky), the second by Akash, and the final one by Anand. Sonam was standing in front when Raja was hit while the other three assailants were behind the victim.

Syiem said Sonam fled once Raja began screaming after the first blow on his head, adding that after Raja died, his body was thrown into the gorge by the three men—two held his hands and one held his legs.

“It fell onto a ledge before tumbling further down the cliff,” he said while clarifying that Sonam was not part of the act of throwing Raja’s body off the cliff.

Syiem added that the third blow by Anand was likely ineffective due to his nervousness and possibly went undetected during post-mortem due to the body’s advanced decomposition.

After the crime, Sonam damaged Raja’s mobile phone and it was later destroyed by Vishal.

The SP said the reconstruction aimed to establish a clearer sequence of events leading up to the murder. The police and forensic experts meticulously recreated the events based on the confessions of the accused.

Investigators filmed the reenactment to support existing evidence. The four suspects were made to demonstrate each step of the crime, including where they killed Raja and what actions they took immediately afterward.

The reconstruction forms a crucial part of the SIT’s broader probe, codenamed Operation Honeymoon, which spans multiple locations—including Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh)—from where the accused were apprehended.

Syiem said the SIT visited multiple locations as part of the reconstruction of the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

According to him, the reconstruction, based on detailed interrogations conducted over the past few days, covered five locations—starting from Mawlakhiat and ending at the Riat Arliang parking lot.

Stating that during interrogation, the accused had already confessed to the crime, Syiem said that the purpose of Tuesday’s exercise was to retrace their steps and establish the exact sequence of events.

He informed that the process began at Mawlakhiat parking lot, where the rented two-wheelers used by the group were initially parked.

According to him, the SIT then moved to a location 3-4 km from the Weisawdong parking lot, where the accused stopped to take photographs.

The SP said that an initial attempt on Raja’s life was reportedly made there but failed, as Raja started his scooty and moved on.

Meanwhile, he informed that the group then stopped approximately 200 meters from the Weisawdong parking lot for more photographs, though no attempt on Raja’s life was made there.

Syiem said that the final and fatal act occurred at the Weisawdong parking lot.

He further informed that investigators established the positions of the vehicles and where the accused and the victim entered the viewpoint area.

“At the viewpoint, a full reenactment was carried out. A personal from the Fire and Emergency Services stood in for Raja during the replay,” he said.

Syiem said that the second murder weapon, a machete with a steel handle, was recovered with the help of the SDRF team, after the accused persons pointed out to the spot from where it was thrown into the gorge.

He further informed that the investigators also recovered a white shirt belonging to Akash, which was found near Raja’s body on June 2, adding that Akash demonstrated where he had discarded the shirt. “The SIT now has a clear picture of the entire sequence of the crime. The reconstruction was recorded on video and was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses. It was deemed highly successful,” the SP said.

Regarding Sonam’s involvement, he said the investigation revealed that she gave a signal at the parking lot, instructing the others to execute the murder.

While the primary motive appears to be a love triangle, the SP said that investigators are exploring other angles, including financial incentives or professional rivalry.

When asked why Raj Kushwaha did not travel with the three accomplices, he said that Raj, an employee in a company owned by Sonam’s family, was closely associated with them, and his sudden disappearance would have made them suspicious.

He reiterated that Sonam has confessed to being part of the conspiracy from the beginning.

The SP noted that although the accused expressed regret, there was no visible sign of remorse.

Sonam, during interrogation, showed no emotion and simply responded to questions, he said.

“According to the accused, the crime location was chosen by chance. They had considered multiple locations, including Nongriat, but could not find a suitable spot to dispose of the body. When they arrived at the Weisawdong viewpoint and found it deserted, they seized the opportunity,” he said.

Replying to a query, he said that investigators are also trying to identify and reach out to the individual who recorded a video from the scene, as it may help with the case.

Stating that suspects reportedly had no prior familiarity with Shillong, he said that GPS and Google Maps could have made navigation relatively easy.

“Authorities are still verifying whether they had scouted the location in advance,” he said.

As for additional police custody, Syiem said that the decision will be made after further consultation with the SIT team. “Perhaps they are likely to seek additional police custody,” he said.

The SP also informed that a team is currently in Indore, where a search has already been conducted at Sonam’s flat.

Though the flat was found empty, he said that the team will continue their inquiries in Indore.

Replying to another query, he said that Raja did not know the three accused men beforehand.

“They were in touch with Sonam and befriended (Raja) as they told him they were also planning to visit Dawki. This is how Raja moved out to travel together—ultimately leading to the murder,” the SP added.

The five accused will be produced in the court on Thursday.