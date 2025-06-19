Big leap in state’s MTET success rates

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: The Meghalaya Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET) 2025 has recorded a remarkable success rate, with 61.56% of lower primary and 63.23% of upper primary candidates clearing the exam.

These pass percentages have been the highest since 2019.

According to the figures released by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) on Wednesday, 8,581 out of 13,940 candidates who appeared for the lower primary level passed. Likewise, 7,674 out of 12,136 candidates qualified at the upper primary level.

This dramatic leap comes on the heels of dismal performances in the previous year, where the pass percentages stood at just 8.11% for lower primary and 9.27% for upper primary. The 2025 figures, in comparison, reflect a turnaround and the most successful MTET performance between 2019 and 2025.

Officials attributed this improvement to a four-month reform effort initiated by DERT’s examination cell, which responded to the alarmingly low results of 2023 by overhauling key aspects of the exam system. The reform process involved an in-depth review of the assessment framework, with input from education experts specialising in student measurement.

Core changes included a shift to a competency-based syllabus, structured capacity-building programmes for stakeholders, clearly defined assessment blueprints, and measures to strengthen validity and reliability across the testing process.

For context, the pass rates were 16.29% (LP) and 20.12% (UP) in 2019, and 15.40% (LP) and 26.20% (UP) in 2021.

The DERT’s reform-driven approach appears to have paid off, setting a new benchmark for teacher eligibility assessments in the state.