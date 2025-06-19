Thursday, June 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HC directs NHAI to complete NH-6 repair by August 18

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed NHAI to complete the improvement work of the Jowai-Ratacherra stretch of NH-6 and file the completion report by August 18.
During the hearing on the PIL on Wednesday, the court observed that when the matter was last heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, 67 per cent of work in the first sector of 51 km (Jowai to Wahiajer), and 73 per cent of the work in the second sector of 51.255 km (Wahiajer to Ratacherra), had been completed.
On April 16, 2025, the Bench had noted the submission and had adjourned the hearing till June 18 expecting a completion report.
However, Shoumen Sengupta, Advocate for NHAI filed another report on Wednesday, wherein he submitted that in the first 51-km sector, 75 per cent of the work has been completed and in the other sector of 51.255 km, 80 per cent has been completed. He said that because of bad weather the work could not progress as speedily as promised when the matter was heard last.
He prayed for further time to file a completion report.
Considering the submissions made and also taking into account the present weather conditions, the court granted time to NHAI till August 18 to file a completion report.
The court also directed the Amicus Curiae to closely observe the progress made and file a counter report, if necessary, by the said date.

