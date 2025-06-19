Thursday, June 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Influx issue: Metbah bats for MRSSA

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: Chairman of the State Planning Board, Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday said the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) will help in addressing the concerns of influx in the state.
The statement came close on the heels of the state Cabinet’s decision to revisit the MRSSA and give it more teeth. The decision followed the recent murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in the Sohra area.
Raja’s wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three others were arrested by Meghalaya Police from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder.
“I don’t see anything wrong with MRSSA,” Lyngdoh said, reminding that the state Assembly had passed a resolution a long time ago to urge the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. He said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Cabinet Ministers are pursing the matter with the Centre on a regular basis.
Lyngdoh said the Centre may have seen some areas of concerns which come in conflict with Central laws in the implementation of ILP and these aspects, if there is any, have to be sorted out.
After the murder of Raja, the state government had directed all homestays, resorts and families to compulsorily register tourists they host to help control crimes.
In case of paying guests, whoever is accommodating them by renting rooms, they will have to use the Tourism app and share the information with the government. If somebody does not register and there is a breach of law, the onus falls on the owner of the accommodation unit, the government had said.
Recommendations on easing traffic
Lyngdoh said the Planning Board will hold some more meetings before finalising its recommendations on easing traffic congestion in Shillong. The consultations started last year.
According to Lyngdoh, the Board is examining the views and suggestions of all the departments on the matter.
“We will soon come up with the suggestions for the government for its further consideration,” he said, adding that the Board will sit one more time before coming to a conclusion on the recommendations.
Meanwhile, the 10 pm to 5 am restrictions on vehicular movement along the Umshyrpi Bridge have been withdrawn. The road is now open for traffic from both the sides round the clock.
It remained closed from 10 pm to 5 am for the past week to allow the NHIDCL to carry out its girder-laying work as part of the installation of the bridge over the Umshyrpi river in Rilbong.

