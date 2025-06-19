MBoSE gears up for SSLC exams in December

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: In light of the state government’s decision to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination in December starting from the academic year 2025-26, the Education Department has issued a notification clearing doubts and questions.

The department issued a series of clarifications stating that schools shall submit SSLC examination forms to the Board during the months of August and September. The detailed schedule will be notified separately by MBoSE, the notification said.

The affiliated schools may determine the timing and format of the Selection Test. However, conducting a separate Selection Test is not mandatory, as schools are expected to assess students on a continuous basis through internal assessments such as half-yearly and periodic examinations.

For unaffiliated schools, the District School Education Officers will conduct a Selection Test, following the same pattern as implemented in 2024. The SSLC examination will commence in the second week of December and conclude on or before 19th December 2025. The detailed schedule will be notified separately by MBoSE.

The notification stated that the evaluation will begin after Christmas, starting from the second week of January 2026, to ensure that the festive season remains undisturbed.

The results of the main SSLC Examination will be declared by the third week of February 2026.

The Supplementary SSLC Examination will be conducted in March 2026, and results will be announced by the first week of April 2026, thereby allowing adequate time for Class XI academic sessions to commence smoothly, the notification added.