Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday questioned the family members of his wife and prime accused Sonam and her alleged lover and co-accused Raj Kushwaha here.

The investigators are trying to find out whether there was any other factor or motive besides Sonam’s pre-marriage affair with Kushwaha that led to the murder of Raghuvanshi (29) while on honeymoon in Meghalaya, sources said.

The SIT from Meghalaya visited Sonam’s maternal house in Govind Nagar Kharcha area here, and spent about two hours inside.

Later, the team visited Kushwaha’s house and questioned his mother Chunni Devi for half an hour.

According to the local police, Kushwaha, accused of plotting the murder, is a Class XII dropout, yet he worked as an accountant in Sonam’s family business; and while he worked there, the two became close.

Sonam’s family — whose surname is also Raghuvanshi — deals in Sunmica sheets, and she was managing the family establishment until her arrest.

The Meghalaya police team asked the family members of Sonam and Kushwaha about their alleged relationship and whether there was any change in Sonam’s behaviour after her marriage to Raja Raghuvanshi, sources said.

They also visited the office and warehouse of Sonam’s family firm, and questioned a few people working there.

Soon after the Meghalaya team left Sonam’s parental home, her brother Govind Raghuvanshi also left home in a car, and was seen accompanying the police team during their investigations.

The police team made “general inquiry” about Sonam’s behaviour when they questioned him and his family members, Govind told reporters.

On reports of Sonam having several long phone conversations with one “Sanjay Verma”, he said he had no information.

To the demand of Raja Raghuvanshi’s family that all members of Sonam’s family should be subjected to narco-analysis test, Govind said he had not committed any “sin”, but if someone has a doubt, he was ready to undergo every kind of investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the SIT recorded the statements of Raja Raghuvanshi’s family members at their Sahakar Nagar house. (PTI)