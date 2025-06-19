‘Sanjay Verma’ may be missing link in honeymoon murder case

Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls between

March 1 and April 8, call data shows

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: In a new twist to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, police have unearthed fresh details linking Sonam Raghuvanshi to a man named “Sanjay Verma”.

Sanjay Verma, whose name has surfaced for the first time in the investigation, has been identified as a person who had extensive telephonic contact with Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, both before and after their wedding.

Sources indicate that Sonam frequently contacted the number registered as Sanjay Verma on the Truecaller app.

With the dramatic entry of Sanjay Verma in the investigation, the case is likely to take a new turn. The authorities are now trying to track Verma and ascertain his role, if any, in the conspiracy surrounding Raja’s murder.

According to call data records accessed by the police, between March 1 and April 8, Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls. His mobile number is currently switched off.

Suspicions have arisen regarding the use of a fake SIM card. The number went offline at 11:20 PM on June 8, coinciding with Sonam’s presence in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, that night.

Authorities are currently investigating the number, with an eye on the possibility that the SIM was obtained using a false identity.

East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem on Wednesday said “Sanjay Verma” could likely be a fake name. The mobile number in question is actually registered under the name Raj Kushwaha, he said.

The SIT probing the case has arrested prime accused Sonam and Raj, and their three accomplices — Akash Rajput, Vishal Chouhan, and Anand Kurmi and they are being interrogated.

They will be produced in the court on Thursday and the investigating officer is likely to seek additional remand to complete the probe and file the charge sheet.