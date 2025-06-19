Thursday, June 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

‘Sanjay Verma’ may be missing link in honeymoon murder case

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls between
March 1 and April 8, call data shows

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: In a new twist to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, police have unearthed fresh details linking Sonam Raghuvanshi to a man named “Sanjay Verma”.
Sanjay Verma, whose name has surfaced for the first time in the investigation, has been identified as a person who had extensive telephonic contact with Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, both before and after their wedding.
Sources indicate that Sonam frequently contacted the number registered as Sanjay Verma on the Truecaller app.
With the dramatic entry of Sanjay Verma in the investigation, the case is likely to take a new turn. The authorities are now trying to track Verma and ascertain his role, if any, in the conspiracy surrounding Raja’s murder.
According to call data records accessed by the police, between March 1 and April 8, Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls. His mobile number is currently switched off.
Suspicions have arisen regarding the use of a fake SIM card. The number went offline at 11:20 PM on June 8, coinciding with Sonam’s presence in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, that night.
Authorities are currently investigating the number, with an eye on the possibility that the SIM was obtained using a false identity.
East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem on Wednesday said “Sanjay Verma” could likely be a fake name. The mobile number in question is actually registered under the name Raj Kushwaha, he said.
The SIT probing the case has arrested prime accused Sonam and Raj, and their three accomplices — Akash Rajput, Vishal Chouhan, and Anand Kurmi and they are being interrogated.
They will be produced in the court on Thursday and the investigating officer is likely to seek additional remand to complete the probe and file the charge sheet.

Previous article
Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu facilitated by the Government of India

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday questioned...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya worst performing state in edn: PGI report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 18: Meghalaya has been adjudged the lowest performing state in the latest 2023-24 Performing...
MEGHALAYA

MBoSE gears up for SSLC exams in December

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 18: In light of the state government’s decision to conduct the Secondary School Leaving...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu facilitated by the Government of India

NATIONAL 0
Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding...

Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

MEGHALAYA 0
INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the...

Meghalaya worst performing state in edn: PGI report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 18: Meghalaya has been adjudged...
Load more

Popular news

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu facilitated by the Government of India

NATIONAL 0
Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding...

Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

MEGHALAYA 0
INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the...

Meghalaya worst performing state in edn: PGI report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 18: Meghalaya has been adjudged...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge