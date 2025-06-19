Thursday, June 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Years on, Shillong-Dawki road project awaits completion

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 18: Years have rolled by but the Shillong-Dawki road project, billed as a strategic lifeline connecting Meghalaya with Bangladesh, still remains incomplete.
Behind the still-unfinished highway lies a path paved with diplomatic finesse, cultural negotiation and scientific rigour.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) took up the project under its Official Development Assistance programme, but not before technical studies and clearances tested its every contour.
In 2016-2017, JICA had tasked PADECO Japan to conduct a comprehensive round of feasibility studies — from environmental and social impact assessments to indigenous people plans.
Meghalaya-based environmentalist Naba Bhattacharjee served as the lead advisor for these assessments. Local organisations like NEEDS and Tyrnai Foundation, along with a team of field researchers were also roped in.
What followed was anything but routine.
The road’s proposed alignment ran into a cluster of ancient Khasi-Pnar monoliths — sacred markers tied deeply to the region’s cultural memory – prompting JICA to pause the pre-feasibility process.
Subsequently, experts from Japan held detailed consultations with local traditional heads. The decision was unanimous: the stones would not be touched. The road would shift instead. The delay lasted over three months.
Meanwhile, in the case of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, a parallel infrastructure project over the Brahmaputra, environmental concerns again took the centre stage.
Reports of potential river dolphin activity forced a four-month surveillance period, guided by dolphin experts from Assam. Only after no sightings were recorded did the project inch forward.
Bhattacharjee recalled how AT Mondal, the then MLA from Phulbari and now Power Minister, had played a key role in facilitating local logistics during the bridge’s planning phase.
Today, even as construction crawls and deadlines blur, the blueprint of these projects stands as a rare example of development done differently where indigenous knowledge, ecological balance, and international oversight shared the driver’s seat.

Previous article
Influx issue: Metbah bats for MRSSA
Next article
VPP MP urges Centre to act against TV channels, media
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu facilitated by the Government of India

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu...
MEGHALAYA

‘Sanjay Verma’ may be missing link in honeymoon murder case

Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls between March 1 and April 8, call data shows By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on Wednesday questioned...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya worst performing state in edn: PGI report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 18: Meghalaya has been adjudged the lowest performing state in the latest 2023-24 Performing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu facilitated by the Government of India

NATIONAL 0
Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding...

‘Sanjay Verma’ may be missing link in honeymoon murder case

MEGHALAYA 0
Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls between March 1...

Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

MEGHALAYA 0
INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the...
Load more

Popular news

Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding a flight to return to India under Operation Sindhu facilitated by the Government of India

NATIONAL 0
Kashmiri students speak with an Indian official before boarding...

‘Sanjay Verma’ may be missing link in honeymoon murder case

MEGHALAYA 0
Sonam and Sanjay Verma exchanged 234 calls between March 1...

Meghalaya Police questions family members of Sonam, Raj in Indore

MEGHALAYA 0
INDORE, June 18: A Meghalaya police team probing the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge